Lunch at The Chapel and some remarkable stuff ‘n nonsense routines; a table of three, sturdy in fleeces and manageable hair. Faces flushed with wind. Sensible trousers and an effort at a jolly skirt. Glasses. Skin collapsed and thin. Three old friends laughing.

At a table for two she’s got style and horn rims, a touch of the Julie Walters about her, an iridescent gold puffer gilet faces off his turquoise shirt and green v-neck. The corduroys he over-wears. She holds up her palm. A ring, but it’s on her right hand. They are probably old marrieds but they might not be.