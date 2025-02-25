Suzy and I were due to meet for lunch and I made it with a few minutes to spare to our usual table in our usual restaurant, Botanica at South Lodge, it being halfway between us. I had a feeling even as I sat down that she’d forgotten. It was a reschedule, I’d cancelled before being ill and cancelling everything that week, and I know her brain, brilliant and fizzing, but it can misplace things or be sure next week is the 24th, which is exactly what it did, reassuring her as she set off for a walk on the beach that today wasn’t lunch with me.