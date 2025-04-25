So I think it’s the character who possesses me, she who leads the book. I’m 15,000 words from the end of the 2nd act and we are heading for the point which is further away from what she wants than she was when we met her at the beginning. Things are about to get worse. I am going to hunker down. It’s hard hat time. I need to get this first draft in the bag by end of June, that’s 35,000 words between now and then, and a story that has a beginning, middle and end.

I met Kevin Leivers, founder of the Naked Pharmacy yesterday. He came here to record a load of interviews with Suzy, the farm was filled with lights and cameras, media savvies and microphones. It felt like the old days of commune.

And now I’m off to London, Beth this morning, theatre tonight (morning Lisa, see you later). In between I’ll find a space to face up to this character and see if she and I can walk into the dark.

Eleanor