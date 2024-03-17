25. Curtain Down
In Judgement Of Others
She wanted to stab her in the face. She wanted to take that smug blonde look and scratch its eyes out. That fucking dress with the shoulder off, that voice as if she was Audrey Hepburn on a pub crawl, and who the fuck said it was okay to kiss a ghost. Tessa hadn’t meant to squeal, it had come out, a noise like a pig stuck under a…
