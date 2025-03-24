Photo by Livin4wheel on Unsplash

My sister’s birthday. Happy birthday, H. Four years my elder. I am surrounded by March birthdays. Helen yesterday, H today, my own coming up, and Andrew’s, Avril’s, Beth’s, Tor’s, Melissa’s, Davy’s and Tai’s follow. Aries people apparently stick together. Which is not to say I believe entirely in it, or that I don’t have friends from others stripes. Except Capricorns. Do I know any of those? But to dive into the tropes for a minute; we Aries stick together.