Toothache, tired, graduation, Armenia. Does that Sum it up? Not really. There is immense pride; Jacobi is graduating. Two years ago, more, he picked on the idea in the car while we were driving to school, I want to apply and so he did. A three stage process, he got in and at 16 left for a school 4,000 miles away, a cohort of complete strangers many of whom have become lifelong friends. Two years of growing up at a steep learning curve rate, exams sat and today is the last day. He will put on a suit and stand on stage and shake hands and that will be it. Away into adult life.