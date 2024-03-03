Link to previous chapter

“Tessa?”

Tessa didn’t answer.

“Tess? It’s Ros. How are you?”

She sounded like she was outside.

“Clare said you were home.” Pause. “Are you okay?”

What did she think? With her bouncing hair and tight ass, her perfect show at being friends with everyone.

“Moll can baby-sit, I think, if you want. She’s staying with Nance, but they can bo…