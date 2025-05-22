There is a silence that comes with the cutting of the umbilical cord, perhaps the first time (I don’t remember) but certainly the second time, for the child when the mother dies. Still her child even though to everyone else including myself, my own adult, but I accept, as my children will always be to some linguistic extent my children, that I was her child and remained it. And then the cord was cut. I feel it as when a power outage makes the humming of the fridge noticeable in its sudden absence. I hear it as I never heard the vibration despite its frequency continuously running through me since the moment I multiplied cells, grew arms and legs, became. There is a quiet. There is a shutting off. I feel grateful for it.