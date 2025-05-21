Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Worn out. That’s how I am today. I wonder if this is the slide into not caring half as much about everything, or a lull as grief takes its hold. I went to see my physio yesterday and slept through the entire treatment, having already slept in my car outside on arriving 30 minutes early. And when I got home I did the same, carried on, straight to bed for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Literary Obsessive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.