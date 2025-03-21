Happy Spring Equinox! We made it. The end of winter always feels like that to me, and always on this day, even though Imbolc is more like it. But it seems to me the seasons rarely behave as I remember them as a child; snow at Christmas, snow drops by February, summers long and hot. As Tom and I said yesterday, memory is a tricky customer. Or to put it the Maya Angelou way, no one remembers what you said or what you wore, they only remember how you made them feel. I remember the feeling of spring as long as summer, the seasons equal lengths yet in my everyday I witness winter going on for two hundred days and summer lasting a minute. Yet here were are, and I will slow down time, and this is it, spring equinox. The daffodils are out and yesterday I sat in the sun with Kenny and Rosalie Parks and the blossom waved on the cherry tree.