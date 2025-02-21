Sometimes writing makes me feel physically sick, like today, a twitch in my left eye and a lurch in my stomach as I reached the last ten minutes of work; I often find it’s in those closing moments that the good stuff comes, a bit like the closing moments of therapy when the clock is ticking and the subconscious thinks, To hell with it and spits out a shard long stuck in some unreachable cavity in my mind.
