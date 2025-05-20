Housekeeping: Marc Typo and I will be LIVE in conversation today 10am CDT / 4pm BST only on the Substack app. We’ll be talking about legacy, our own and that of our parents. Join us. Keep your eyes out for the link in Notes and in your email inbox.

On the platform at Clapham Junction I noticed a man, disheveled, bristly, shapeless brown puffed anorak and trainers, frayed jeans and balding grey wire hair, eyes that pierced that once, when he was young, would have been beautiful but now felt unnerving. I clocked him and stood away, near enough to see what play might unfold. On the train he sat across the aisle opposite a young girl in pink, earbuds trailing white wire, a pink bag to match, open beside her. Gold chain trim. Her face buried in her phone, the phone plugged in. I opened In a Lonely Place, the novel by Dorothy B. Hughes which became the film. I knew what it was about already, but even if I hadn’t, the set up scenes were enough to bring chill; the fog, the sound of a woman’s heels on the sidewalk, Dix following.