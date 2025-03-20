Photo by Max on Unsplash

Every morning before my working day begins - or rather, my day that involves all the other work I do, not the writing which happens before dawn but the admin that goes with writing, the estate which goes with having been born into it, the family which goes with giving birth - every morning before all of that, I meditate. Just 3 minutes. That’s all I do, with a tuning fork bell to bookend the beginning and end. My candles are lit and I sit. My altar built from gathered aspects, sometimes I burn incense, most times not, or not lately. I sit on a yoga block that sits on a yoga cushion and I cross my legs and my knees are supported. Gone are the days when I considered it a point of pride to turn up without help.