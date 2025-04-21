We’ll be in conversation today, me and

, and all night I dreamt we were travelling in a camper van and arrived at my mother’s cottage for dinner and a tall blonde man looked at me askew and said,

and I said to Sherman,

We got up from the table and went into the room next door but for love nor money I couldn’t make my phone work, couldn’t find the home screen, it would only show me old photos, and that about sums it up. Yesterday the rage in me was unfathomable, unbearable, I was in trouble.

only royalty here

I took myself to the stone circle and said, Please. The sensations were too much. Sensations is a totally inadequate word for what I was experiencing. I said to the stones, What do I do with this? It was an anger that could kill. Cause harm. I lay on the grass and kicked off my shoes and the sun shone bright on my closed eyes. A voice said clear as day, You have to love yourself, Eleanor. And that is the hardest thing. I don’t know how to do that.