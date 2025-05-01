Eighteen years ago you were born, my Jacobi and Blake who are not mine to keep but only to bring into the world and let go. We’ve had a great time so far, haven’t we? Pretty good, not bad, a fair run and plenty of wow we’re lucky. You were born in a military hospital because I argued with the ob/gyn in Guildford. She was mean and I don’t trust authority. We decided for all our sakes that I would have my babies elsewhere. The guy who delivered you was young and handsome, a Black man with a wealth of experience and learning intact including to be kind to a heavily pregnant woman. I remember sitting across the desk from him in his office as he explained why c-section was sensible, that it would likely save your lives. He gave me space and time to be sad. He wasn’t condescending or in a hurry. He let me take my time, choose the hour and the day. I remember going home with your dad and grieving for the natural birth you would not have, that your whole coming into existence from test tube to scrubs would be manmade, how I’d wanted so much for that one part, your birth, to be natural. But he’d said, We had a case like this before, twins, the presenting breach, and one of them died. It had been enough. Of course it had been enough.