Never get your haircut while grieving yet that is exactly what I’m going to do today. Let’s see what I come back with. It could be anything. Also, make no major life decisions, yet the shock of death implores it. There is a sense of wanting to chuck everything out, start again with the cleanest and simplest of sheets. Move to London. For instance. Refuse to be a mother anymore. Now, I know my children are reading this, so I must add, don’t panic, I will always and ever be your mother, but your grandmother’s death has come abruptly in concord with your majority; you are eighteen. You can drive and get married and join the army (please don’t do any of those things except drive. Please learn to drive.) I lay in the woods yesterday on that verdant path that makes me want to eat it like a stag grazing in the sun, and it dawned on me that I am the last of my biological female line. As my own family grows, if my children have children, their XY chromosomes will be from another, not mine.