I went to the sports physio to recover from the emotional stabbing of last week, a pain in my side as if a knife had gone in, my ribs out, my cage twisted. It didn’t hurt anymore but I knew that wasn’t a good sign, more likely the misalignment had cemented itself, sunk into a normalised state from which some other pain would appear down the line. So I went and she worked her magic, because magic it is, the way she speaks to my form, a conversation in which I let my body do the talking.