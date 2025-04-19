Needless to say I lost my shit and had to get out of the call pronto and this kind of anger isn’t good for me. It’s unhealthy and can be fed off, in fact I think that’s the game of generating it.

On another front, the battle to get some movement from Jacobi’s Kafkaesque school brought a small but significant win, his sentence reduced by a few days, he can go back to school at the same time as his friend, the two of them treated the same. None of it makes any real sense unless framed as Headmaster gets sick of being argued with in which case it makes perfect sense. Not really the UWC way, but is any institution true to its stated ethics? Maybe some are. So I’ve climbed down from my call to action - me, getting arsey on a WhatsApp Group, whatever next? Not my usual style at all, I’ve stayed almost entirely silent on that thing for two years, but this, being shut down, really got my goat. I’d announced I was going for his administration and lo and behold, an inch of movement, a sentence reduced by three days, I’ll take it. Jeez.

I felt a mixture of pride and embarrassment and foolishness at having got so public with it, it was only a matter of an hour and a follow up message saying, actually… but what is pride? A denial of human flaw, the silliness of us; sometimes I think I’ve got this world all wrapped up and other times I feel like a beginner.

I went to the supermarket and walked around in a depressed fug looking like all those other middle-aged depressed women wheeling carts about the place, chucking in salad and peanut butter and something for dinner. Getting snagged at the meat shelves, unable to choose duck, wishing I was a vegetarian. I am sad. Behind anger is always sorrow.

I wondered if all those other women had been attacked as I had when they were children. I wondered if all my sadness came down to that which seems so obvious, yet when you’re in it, living with it, nothing is obvious at all. I’d listened to Dr Dylan Shanahan earlier in the day read a chapter from his memoir. The acceptance in his bones, the gladness for life, the sheer enlightened state of him in the face of his events is a teaching I drank and drank as I walked around that supermarket choosing fish and cheesecake.

Andy cooked dinner. I was glad.

