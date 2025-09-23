The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
8h

"I packed my bags. I don’t remember the goodbye. He was probably whining on about unconditional love." Oh, the infuriating spiritual bypass — weaponising love ... glad you got out in your escape camper 💔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
roy williams's avatar
roy williams
11h

Gaslighting 101, or Escape Artist 101. Or, dare I say it, survivor / 'recoverist' 101.

What strength! Put that on your virtual C.V ... (and smoke it) LOL. You've turned a story,

into, well ... a story. First (?) steps on becoming a 'writer' ... (More respect.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture