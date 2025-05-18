Photo by Damian on Unsplash

I’ve taken to going up into the woods and sitting. My run becomes a walk becomes stillness. I don’t want to beast myself (I’m trying not to be her) so I turn up but let myself off the hook; it doesn’t matter if I can’’t run the whole hill (I can’t), what matters is being outside away from machines. I run, I slow, I walk, I pause; yesterday with my back to the magnificent chestnut tree which twists its mighty trunk in a glade all its own. There’s a perfect seat at its base where a root breaches earth providing an edge, and its bark creates a thrown for my back. Yesterday I sat there and listened to the birds and noticed the longer I sat the quieter they became. I realised much of that noise was the warning to others, human, human and the flurry of organisation. Quietly they accepted lack of threat. I closed my eyes.