Home and as usual on a return from any substantial time away I feel a mountain of things looming over me, lists and must-do’s and what the hell is my name and where have I come from. It is disorientating and marvellous equally, the chance to reset, the offer to pick up old habits. I turned off all notifications while I was away and I’m leaving them off, I don’t want that Pavlovian response system tickled. Remember the old days when you remembered to call someone or check in on how they’re doing? That’s the muscle I lean on again. Someone once told me of a practice that went like this: Write down what you possess. Now give away everything you didn’t name.