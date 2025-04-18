Of course I came back furious and dreamt of the low-beamed cottage and bread that wasn’t baked. I will go for a run today. I will shake it off.

All of that yesterday prevented me from sitting with Blake and talking about the ruling by the Supreme Court on the legal definition of “Woman”. I imagine the puffed up self-congratulatory air of the women who brought the case, how thrilled they are to have secured a space that isn’t theirs to own. Their belonging doesn’t give them jurisdiction. They are guests in this life. We all are. I wonder if the Supreme Court ruled on the definition of “Narrow Mindedness” they would find themselves happily in that club too. It’s such an incredible trick of distraction. It’s so mean.

It reminds me of Bill Hicks’ Gays in the military sketch which is nothing to do with it in detail and holds no equivalence except that it points out how intellectual debate masks the real issue. Who fucking cares what a woman is? I don’t. You tell me what you are and I’ll go with it. It’s not that interesting to me. I’m much more interested in the waves coming off you. Those are what define you. Christ almighty I wish we could move on from this shit.

To the trans people whose lives will be negatively affected by this ruling, I stand beside you.

To the women who brought the case, I hope you get well soon.

Eleanor