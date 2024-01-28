Link to previous chapter

“I love you.” He put his arms around her, he pulled her close and they kissed; a long, lingering explosion that made her knees weak and her stomach flip. She put her hand on his chest and pushed him away. “We have to tell -”

“Mum?”

Ros saw Issy at the window. “What?” She exhaled a plume of smoke into the air. Sometimes a cigarette was the perfect cigarette. Sometimes the timing was just right.

“I can’t find my charger.”

That was all she got from her youngest these days; perfunctory statements based on need.

“Look in Moll’s room.”

“She’s locked it.” Issy stood shivering at the back door.

“Use mine. It’s,” she waved vaguely towards the house, “somewhere. Try my desk.”

“It’s for an i8.”

“Oh, for Christ’s sake, Iss, I don’t know.” She stubbed her cigarette out on the leg of the table. Thanks, Harold, for getting them new phones without asking her.

Issy had already disappeared into the house. Ros stretched her arms over her head and yawned. She hadn’t got anywhere today. The morning had passed posting notices of the show on Facebook with exclamation marks and gifs of Scarlett O’Hara tearing down curtains. She’d thought about supper while eating a three-bean salad straight out of the plastic carton at the kitchen table, feet up, scrolling through Twitter, and got a ready meal out of the freezer to defrost before collecting the girls off the bus from school. Already dark, the sky was dotted with stars twinkling between the bare branches of the plane tree which towered at the end of her garden. It reminded her of London. She’d better get on with food. The fish pie wouldn’t cook itself. She felt her phone buzz in her pocket. Probably Issy calling from her room. Or Scott. Maybe Scott. But it wasn’t Issy or Scott. It was Cara Deacon missed call.

She went into the kitchen, dropped her phone on the worktop and stared at it. Cara Deacon missed call. Cara? Why was she calling? It had been, Ros counted on her fingers, it had been nearly three years. Poppy would be almost thirteen. Every year her birthday popped up on Ros’s phone, and every year she thought about sending a card. She’d even considered doing it anonymously, a little present in the post, no note. She didn’t see why Poppy had to lose a godmother just because her own mother was a fucking psycho. Molly had, of course. But Molly didn’t mind. She’d never been that interested in Cara. But Ros had always prided herself on being close to Poppy, even fancied that Poppy preferred her, they used to have such fun going off for Babycinos at the café in the park while Cara had another panic attack in a darkened room. She used to bring her back with chocolate down her front and sticky fingers and Cara would whisk her away as if she was infected.

She peeled off the cellophane lid, fitted the fish pie into the ceramic dish that made it look home-made, and slid it into the Aga. Maybe she missed her. Maybe after all this time, she was sorry.

She sat on the table, her feet on a chair, her elbows resting on her knees. They’d both withdrawn in the aftermath, wounds still bleeding, they hadn’t spoken once. Her analyst had said she’d shown immense self-control in walking away. She’d let it go, superficially anyway. She’d taken a deep breath and thought, fine, have it your way. We’ll see who the bigger person is. I know the truth. That’s all that matters. She’d walked away, and Cara, Ben and Poppy had disappeared. She’d thought she’d never see them again. But if there was one thing she wasn’t, it was a coward. She uncorked a half bottle of Pinot, poured a generous glass, lit a cigarette and leaned into the phone as it rang.

The voice, when it picked up, didn’t sound like Cara’s.

“Car? It’s Ros.”

“Roselyn? This is Anne.”

Cara’s mother had always said Ros was a bad influence.

“Caroline asked me to call you.”

“She rang me.”

“I rang you.”

“Oh, right, I see, but she,”

A scuffle of muffled voices, then Cara. “Ros?”

She’d always felt like an older sister to Cara, she’d know when there was something wrong sometimes even before Cara did; Cara could never hide anything from her. “Car? What is it? What’s going on?” As if they’d never parted, as if they’d spoken yesterday. If something had happened, if Cara needed her, she’d drop everything, of course she would. She’d be there.

“Ros. Poppy.” A muffle again, the faint voice of Cara. “I can’t say it.” A silence, a space, two people breathing, a phone being handed over. Anne’s voice came back on the line. “We’ve lost Poppy, Roselyn. Caroline wanted you to know.”

What is this thing called shock? It’s white noise, it’s the brain working quickly, it’s unreasonable behaviour and self-preservation, it’s logic.

She must have sat for ages, the phone dead in her hands, her feet on the chair, her elbows resting on her knees. The moment when they’d found her. The moment the police came. The moment when they’d taken her away. The hours after, of already having to live with it, the alabaster skin of Poppy in the morgue. They asked us if there was anyone who could come over, a neighbour, a friend, to sit with us. She’d wanted to say, I don’t know how you keep breathing but she couldn’t because Poppy hadn’t. She’d stopped of her own accord.

Ros walked across the lane to her brother’s house, the night black, the air crisp. Peter and Cara had always got on well. There was a time when their mothers had been sure they’d marry, but Cara had met Ben, and Peter had married Diane and that had been that. She let herself in. The kitchen was warm. Peter leaned against the island. The moment she saw him she knew he knew. He put his arms around her. The tenderness felt uncommon. She held her face in her hands.

Peter rested his chin on her head. “Where are the girls?”

“Home.” Ros released herself from her brother. She needed another drink.

“I’ll make supper. Give them a call.” Peter walked over to the fridge, opened it, stared at it.

He made Bolognese. Ros watched him from the window seat. Diane came in. She put down shopping bags and sailed immediately to Ros to hug her. Ros’ face was wet, her eyes puffy, her hands shook. The ashtray on the floor beside her was full. She knocked over her wine glass while reaching for it. “Shit.”

“Never mind.” Diane picked it up and got a cloth.

“Sorry.”

“I’ll get you another.”

Molly and Issy wandered in.

“Are there mushrooms in it?” Issy leaned over the stove, looking at the bubbling pot.

“Issy,” said Ros.

“I’m just asking. What’s the matter with her?”

Peter looped his arm across his niece’s shoulders. “You can pick them out.”

“You two set the table,” said Diane. “We’ll eat in here.”

Peter drained the linguine, Molly grated the parmesan, Diane opened a bottle of red. Ros stared out of the window.

“You should eat something too,” said Peter.

“What’s happened?” said Molly.

“You girls sit down,” said Diane, wiping her hands on a tea towel. She poured Issy and Molly glasses of water.

“Can I have a wine?” said Molly.

“No.” Ros got up.

“Clare lets Nancy have beer.”

“Well I’m not Clare,” snapped Ros, bursting into tears again, or maybe she hadn’t stopped, maybe she’d never stopped crying since Cara said get out of my life.

Peter served and they all picked up their forks, passed the parmesan, twirled pasta. All except Ros, who stared at her plate.

Peter put his fork down and wiped his mouth. “Your mother’s had a shock, girls. Well, we all have, actually.” He glanced quickly at Diane, and Diane stretched her hand out to Ros. Ros buried her face in her napkin, pushed her chair away, got up, taking her wine with her.

“What’s happened?” said Issy.

Peter said, “Do you remember Cara?”

“Peter,” said Ros from the window seat.

“My godmother, Cara?” said Molly.

“That’s right,” said Peter.

“And Poppy?” said Issy. “Dad knows them.” She twirled linguine on her fork.

“Issy,” said Molly.

“What?” said Issy, her mouth full.

“Harold?” said Ros.

“Everybody calm down,” said Peter.

But Ros was already on her feet. She put her hand on the back of Issy’s chair. “Does Dad see them?”

“Uh-huh.” Issy nodded. “Ow.”

“When does he see them?”

“Molly hit me!”

“I didn’t hit you.”

“Why don’t you sit down?” said Diane to Ros.

“When does he see them?”

“I don’t think it matters, does it?” said Peter.

“Doesn’t matter? Doesn’t matter? Of course it fucking matters.” Ros hadn’t moved.

“She’s my godmother,” said Molly.

“Cara’s nice,” said Issy. Poppy’s a bit weird though.” A strand of linguine drooped from her mouth. She sucked at it and wiped her chin with the back of her hand.

“Christ.” Ros dropped into her chair, her forehead in her palm.

“Have you seen her lately?” asked Diane softly.

“Uh,” Issy shrugged. “I don’t know.”

“We saw them a few months ago,” said Molly. “At Dad’s.”

“Well that’s fucking perfect,” said Ros.

“Calm down.” Peter held the bottle, looking for Ros’ glass.

Ros fetched it from the floor by the window seat. “No I won’t fucking calm down. “Poppy,” She held out her glass.

“Just wait,” said Peter.

“I can’t believe Harold’s been seeing them behind my back.”

“Not really behind your back, though, is it?” said Diane.

“He didn’t want you to know,” said Molly.

“I bet he didn’t,” said Ros.

“But he said I had a right to see my godmother.”

“What’s happened to her anyway?” said Issy.

“Fuck,” said Ros.

“Oh dear,” said Diane.

“Fuck, fuck, fuck!” shouted Ros into her hands.

“Mum swears too much,” said Issy.

“I’ll handle it,” said Peter.

“Can I have more sauce?” said Issy, passing her plate.

He didn’t use the word suicide. He said accident, like Cara’s mother had. Issy cried and Molly went pale and pushed her plate away. Diane took them to the sitting room to curl under a blanket and watch old episodes of Made In Chelsea. Peter and Ros were left alone.

“Do you know what happened?” Ros watched her brother clear plates.

“How she did it?”

“No, I mean, why. Twelve-year-old’s don’t kill themselves.”

“She was nearly thirteen.”

“It doesn’t make any difference.”

He stacked the dishwasher, running each plate under the tap before loading them. “Something to do with being bullied, apparently.”

“Did you speak to Cara?”

“Ben rang me.”

Even hearing his name, even in circumstances like these, sent a jolt through her. “She was being bullied?”

“They think there was some You Tube video going around. About a girl in America. Same age. Same thing. They think maybe it was copycat, an accident, you know? She won’t have really understood. She was getting bullied and they think maybe she just thought she’d, I don’t know, get attention or something. They don’t think she meant to do it.”

“Cara gave her too much attention.”

“Ros. That’s not fair.” He wiped his hands.

Diane came back in. “They’re settled. Poor things. Such a shock.” She got out the Tupperware.

“You know what I mean,” said Ros.

“About what?” said Diane, transferring the left-over Bolognese.

“Nothing.” Ros put the parmesan in the fridge. “So when is it?”

“When’s what?” Peter picked up the empty Le Creuset and put it in the sink. He turned the hot tap on full pelt and squeezed washing-up liquid into the water.

“The funeral. When is it?”

“Saturday.”

Ros picked up her phone. “Which Saturday?”

“This.” He started washing the pot. “The 23rd.”

She opened her diary. Saturday 23rd, BLITHE SPIRIT UP! She sat down, refilled her glass, lit a cigarette, and stared at it again.

