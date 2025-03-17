My flight from MSY was delayed and we sat, those of us who hadn’t rushed off to jump on the 10:43 to La Guardia, like kids in the playground our mothers forgot. Waiting. I drank coffee and felt deranged having been up since 1:30 that morning, plugged my phone in to charge, my phone which was also attached to me by a cross body rope, forgot and strode off to the bin only to be yanked back, cables pulled in all directions, plug trailing; the man beside me said, I can watch your bag for you.