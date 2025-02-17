Yesterday I slept for 12 hours straight, almost straight, I probably woke and stumbled for a pee and glass of water but I don’t remember. I was that tired. The cat came and tucked herself deep in my arms and I dropped another level into a depth so comforting that her purr reached my bones where exhaustion from the last few weeks and months had taken up residence as if it belonged there. It’s not right to feel that tired, it’s not normal although it becomes as such for so many of us.