I’ve got a family meeting today and needless to say I am not looking forward to it. Also needless, but worth saying, there’s not a lot of details I can, or want to, go into publicly. Families are private affairs, aren’t they. Each of us has a mess and a garden of roots. But I will say this. It is about democracy and ownership and the tussle for power. It is about consensus and majority and the mouthpiece of god. It is about looking after our mother.

I’m including the film of this here, above the paywall as I’d like it to be available to everyone. It’s an extraordinary doc narrated by Richard Burton. My mother appears at the end.