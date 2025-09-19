The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Woestenburg's avatar
Ben Woestenburg
2m

That doesn't bode well...just sayin'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
roy williams's avatar
roy williams
1h

Oooops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture