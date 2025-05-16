Hoxton Monster Supplies

D sent me the

post

and I like how she says,

and follows it up by saying,

. A short cut without qualifiers that lives the point. I also wished I’d written it and went through my,

dance with a good sprinkling of

and

The truth is at least someone’s saying it, and that it is reaching a wider and wider audience. For instance, this:

I believe very strongly in what we are doing here on this platform. I believe that we are creating a better literary world. And this literary world is going to play an increasing role, over the next five years, in determining literary reputations. And I do think more fiction will be published by this world that is worthy of being taken seriously even by those who are skeptical about Substack.

talent isn’t rareI am a very good writerI’ve been saying this for agesfuckwhy aren’t I…

And of course it isn’t just Naomi saying it. We’re all saying it and it doesn’t matter who gets heard, what matters is that it gets heard. But try telling that to my exhausted ego.

Today, I am tired.