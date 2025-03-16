Jacobi rang at one-thirty this morning which in his time is ten-thirty - he’s in Tbilisi. Always that moment of panic, his name ticker-taping across the screen at this hour, What is it? What’s happened? But nothing had happened except he’d successfully hitchhiked to Georgia and was telling me and didn’t know it was one-thirty in the morning in New Orleans. Hitchhiked. Yup. That will never not be heart stopping. Even though he’s been planning it. Even though we’ve talked it over for hours and years and he’s had this bee in his bonnet, something he’s determined to do, an itch he must scratch. I’m framing it thus (because to try and stop him on heart-stopping parental grounds won’t work and wouldn’t be good for his growing up, which equal to wanting him always to be safe is what I want for him, to individuate, become an adult): he is learning to move with agility across the globe. How to be afraid and not afraid. How to meet life.