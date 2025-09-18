The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Swerdlow's avatar
Tommy Swerdlow
1h

it's been a long slow initiation and that's the only kind to have

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eleanor Anstruther and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture