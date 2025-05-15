I want to tell you a fairy story.

Once upon a time a woman loved a man who died a violent death. In her grief, although his death was thousands of miles away, the black as coal dust darkness that had moved within him like a murmuration found her. It entered her open mouth as she cried in pain. It became housed inside her as it had been housed inside him. It had sparks of light like moonbeam catching a slurry hill but its message was singular. It said the same to her as it had to him. You will die a violent death. It had not belonged to him and it did not belong to her but how was she to know?