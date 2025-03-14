I ate lunch at Who Dat on the corner in the sunshine while waiting for my room to be ready - I’d taken an early flight from JFK and popped out in New Orleans. A woman at the table beside mine, her back to me, she wore a long dress of blue print like the patterns I see in Provence, a swirling summer blue on white, she had sandals with wedge heels. She was on the phone, let’s say it was to her daughter, because her daughter was getting married and she, the wedge and blue swirls, was supposed to be delivering a mirror. But last night, the strangest thing, I heard this almighty crash, pause as her daughter spoke. No it just fell off the wall. Another pause. I know it’s terrible but listen, these things happen for a reason. The same exact thing happened to me the day before I got married. Slices of life like this, her daughter wasn’t having it, her mother’s reason that somehow it was a good thing was, even at my distance I could tell, driving her crazy.