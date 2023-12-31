Link to previous chapter

The cast were at the pub. Act three in the bag, they'd piled down to The White Horse, all except Issy who’d got detention and missed rehearsals. Ros had got a lift in with Clare, she hadn’t felt like driving and it meant she could drink. Peter had promised to pick Issy up and give both the girls supper. Clare, Brian, Diane, and Barbara were cramped at a table; Diane sipped a white wine, Barbara nursed a whisky and coke, Brian slopped a pint and Clare stared into her Guinness. Scott and Ros were still at the bar.

“She says you came to see her. And she’s pregnant.”

“I hope the two aren’t related,” said Ros.

Scott laughed. “You didn’t, did you?”

Ros found it hard to leave her character on the stage. Her poise half turned as if the bar was the mantlepiece, she inspected her nails. When she spoke, her voice trailed vowels from the 1930’s. “Poor Tess.”

Scott dropped his chin to his pint, he was hunched on his elbows, arms crossed as if the bar was a pillow. “I didn’t think so. You’d have to be fucking mad. She had this friend once, this do-good, you know the type? The ones who think they can sort everyone’s life out? She was always going in with audio tapes of gongs and shit, don’t you hate people like that? Who think after five minutes of knowing your business they can see it clear as day.”

“What happened?”

“Tessa threw a brick at her; it was fucking funny actually.” He looked like he’d been runover by his own zebra Land Rover. His eyes were bloodshot, his hair stiff with sawdust, his nails crusted with dirt, the skin cracked; she had the urge to submerge him in a bath of olive oil. He’d fluffed his lines and Brian had patted him on the back and said, not to worry old man. Ros had the feeling Brian thought Tessa had left him. Thankfully at least, he’d stopped asking.

Scott continued, “It always goes like this. First, she floods the house, then she blames the CIA, then she says I’m having an affair, and then she says she’s pregnant.”

“And are you?” She was only half joking.

“Chance’d be a fine thing. Jesus. As if I haven’t got enough on my plate.”

“And she’s definitely not pregnant, I mean this time?”

Scott laughed again, but not in a way that made Ros feel loved. “You’re a funny woman.”

“No, I just meant,”

“Of course she’s not fucking pregnant. Not unless it’s an immaculate conception.”

“I can imagine it getting pretty frisky in there.” She thought of Derek and Clive and felt sick.

“That’s because you’ve never been in there. It’s no Girl Interrupted I can tell you. And it won’t be me, either, we haven’t had sex for months.

“Oh.”

“Do you want another?” He slid her empty glass away from her and leaned into the bar. “Tom, a lager, and another v&t. Double?”

“Why not,” said Ros.

“And a packet of scratchings.”

They took their drinks over to the others. Scott took the stool next to Clare, Ros hovered round the other side where Brian and Barbara were already cramped. “Room for a small one?”

They shuffled along the bench. Brian shouted to the barman for another round, the barman rang the bell.

“Can’t be,” said Brian, trying to look at his watch.

“It’s gone eleven,” said Diane.

“My goodness!” said Barbara.

They all started to shift and move at once, Diane launching from her chair like a cloth cork from a bottle, Brian and Barbara shuffling along the bench away from Ros, who had to hurl her weight sideways to stop it tipping up like a seesaw. Diane passed everyone their coats.

Clare stood beside Ros, one arm in her Barbor. She held Ros’ coat for her.

“I can take her back,” said Scott.

“I see you two managed to get in a cheeky last one,” said Brian.

“He was just closing up,” said Scott.

“Don’t keep him up all night.” Diane helped Clare find her other sleeve.

“I’m not sure I should have had that second one.” Barbara’s heavy knit cardigan rucked as she heaved herself into her beige mackintosh.

“Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow,” shouted Brian, his hand in the air as he was swept out on the wave of the pub emptying. Ros and Scott were left alone.

They talked of other things; Scott’s business, Ros’s garden, whether she should take down the oak or try to save it. They didn’t stay long, the barman was wiping tables, soon they were out in the biting night air, running across the empty carpark to Scott’s Land Rover.

“Should you be driving?” Ros climbed into the seat and gently clicked the door shut. She remembered hearing Scott shout at Tessa for slamming it. The catches were old. She wrapped her coat tighter around her, her black puffer jacket that was like wearing a duvet, a hood lined with fake fur, but still the freeze seeped in. She shivered. “Fuck it’s cold.”

Scott got in the other side. There was something in the rangy sit of his limbs beside her that made her not want to look. She reached over her left shoulder for the seat belt.

“I wouldn’t bother with that. I only pretend it’s got belts for the MOT. They’d not save a fly.”

She didn’t know why Tessa complained so much about Scott’s Land Rover. It was brilliant, solid, noisy and real. She felt like she was on safari. “Will we see elephants?” She clamped her hands between her knees to keep them warm.

“Only tigers at this time of night. And lions. We could camp up on the rise.” He pointed at the black outline of the South Downs.

“I hear the drums echoing tonight, something-something of some quiet conversation,” sang Ros.

“She’s coming in 12:30 flight,” sang Scott, tapping beats on the steering wheel with his fingers, and they both laughed.

Ros said, “12:30 flight?”

“Something like that, here,” he got his phone out of his back pocket and passed it to her. “Find it.”

It felt intimate, holding his phone as they bumped along, another window on his life. She scrolled through iTunes.

“It’s on a playlist. Africa 4, I think. Toto.”

“I know, it’s, ah, got it.” She pressed play and held it up between them. The opening chords, tinny on the phone speaker, made them sway in their seats. Ros clapped with exaggerated irony.

“Hurry boy it’s waiting there for you,” sang Scott. He banged the drum roll out with the flat of his palms, his body moving, his chest, his shoulders, she couldn’t look, she sang along, their voices wound together, and when they dropped into the quiet of the instrumental, Scott held up his finger in readiness, smiling sideways at her, not looking at the road. The cold had left her. She wanted to open a window and feel the freeze of night air.

He sang, “The wild dogs cry out in the night.”

“Ba-ba-baba, bababa, ba” sang Ros.

“I know that I must do what’s right,” he threw another glance at her, and laughed.

“Eyes on the road!” she squealed and together they sang “Serengeti,” as if on duet at karaoke, their heads close, almost touching, she held his phone like a microphone between them.

An oncoming car lit the road. Scott dimmed his headlights. He looked so handsome in this darkness. The moon was out, almost full and misted by winter; an owl flew across their path.

“That’s good luck, isn’t it?” said Ros.

“If you like,” said Scott. He hummed the rest of the song. Ros rested his phone on her lap. They were nearly there.

“You know you were fabulous tonight.” He kept his eyes forward.

“Oh, no, you were.”

“I was shit as you well know. Fuck knows how I’m going to get it together. But you were great. I mean it. You’ve made everyone up their game.”

“You’re sweet. I do my best.” If only they really could head for the hills and camp out under the stars. Fuck she must be drunk. He pulled up outside her house.

“Bye, darling.” She jumped down.

“Don’t slam it.” He leaned across the seat.

She closed it gently and waved. He waved back.

The house was quiet. She kicked off her shoes, put the kettle on, thought better of it and opened the fridge. A half-bottle of white wine, a nightcap. She poured herself a glass and got the pot from the bookshelves. Her laptop threw Apple light as she trawled through playlists till she found the one she wanted. She never thought she’d be able to listen to it again without pain.

Ben. It had been his fault, not hers. She put her feet up on the table, let the spliff take hold, chased it with a cooling sip of Sauvignon Blanc. Ben, and Cara’s depression. Ben, and Cara’s paranoia. Ben playing opposite her, his Colonel Vishinin to her Masha, a run at The Young Vic while Cara’s run of post-partum psychosis went on just as long but without the applause.

Cara’s baby had come out screaming and hadn’t stopped; from baby to toddler to first day at nursery; Molly & Issy had never got half the attention Cara had slathered on Poppy and they’d done just fine. Black-out curtains, white noise apps, panic attacks at every stage from weaning to potty training to first day at school; Ros had said, just leave her, Car, crying never hurt anyone, but the cracks in their friendship had begun to show. Attempts at playdates had ended in Molly throwing sand in Poppy’s buggy and Cara deciding Poppy had an allergy to wheat. Primary school was one long asthma attack and complaints to the headmaster that Poppy wasn’t getting enough quiet time. By the time Cara landed the role of Masha, Poppy was practically smoking behind the bike shed, and Cara’s anxiety had reached a peak. Panic about lines, panic about costume fittings, Ros had said, oh god, who isn’t self-harming these days, it’s just a phase, but apparently that was the last straw. Cara wouldn’t let her babysit. What else was Ros supposed to do? Sit back and watch? Her contract on Casualty was almost up, she’d be dying in two episode’s time. It was true that playing Masha was the perfect step from soap opera to stage, true that she already knew the part, that the production was a chance to be taken seriously. But she’d only popped into the theatre to see how it was getting on, it was only that she cared. Ben hadn’t helped, swanning about looking like Alexander Skarsgård in a Cossack hat, persuading her to stand in when Cara cancelled again. Was it her fault they had chemistry? It wasn’t as if she’d had to remind the director how much he’d loved her in audition. Ros refilled her glass and rolled another joint. It was lethal, the theatre, it had seduced them both. Just get out of my life, Ros. Those had been the last words her best friend had said to her. Well, she had.

But she’d forgotten the joy, the thrill, the buzz, the unutterable, intoxicating excitement. She closed her eyes and let fantasy take hold like the wine, the spliff, the songs that were playing, the feel of his arms, the touch of his hand, that voice. She could play a little, it did no one any harm, there was no one there to see inside her head. Why not have a little fun? Everything would return to normal when Tessa came home, of course it would, it was obvious he was just lonely.

Share

Leave a comment