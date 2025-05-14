She was her favourite horse, May, a chestnut mare that carried my mother over hedges and tiger traps, across fields and through woods. She loved her as I love my own, with a deep and abiding trust in four legs and a mighty heart, an eye that sees. As a child she rode in pigtails, her mother in a bowler hat but gave it up to leave home and become a city girl, London and career, a marriage that didn’t last. When we were born, an unruly family interrupting office hours, weekends in the country became horses again, not for my brothers who didn’t take to it, but for my sister and me. Riding with our mother became something we did together. It was happy. Cardinal Puff, The Pink Pig, Ticketyboo and Percy. Perhaps I’m forgetting some. Hunters and cobs and thoroughbreds, one errant Arab. She wasn’t stylish but she was brave. I got her jumping again with a gauntlet thrown down to follow me. I have that same competitive streak, unable to say no, to risk being called a coward. It was on May, her last horse, that she found her true form. They were a team.