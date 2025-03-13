I’ve had a twitch in my left eye since I landed in New York, as I leave it’s still there, twitching away. I’ve wondered if anyone can see it. I asked it this morning, as is the way with somatic work and IFS, what would it like me to know, what message is it sending by being there, sending its little signal through the air and nerve endings, a morse code from my system, and it said, Slow down. I get this message a lot.