Well, that was fun, and thank the good lord professional me showed up instead of the nervous wreck I’d been all day, not only in normal fear run up to doing a live event but off the back of a shitty day. My nervous system was jangled, my stomach was sick, my head was in a vice, I went to lie down, hoping for a forty minute reset from which I’d emerge normal again, myself, that jangled hurt part of me tucked up in bed where it needed to be while I carried on the adult things in an adult world. It worked. I had fun. I hope Sam did, too. Of course afterwards I thought of all the questions I didn’t ask, the things I didn’t say, like, What can we as a community do for you? I’ll ask that next time, whenever that is, whoever that is with.