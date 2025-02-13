13th Feb
The Obsessive Diary
Well, that was fun, and thank the good lord professional me showed up instead of the nervous wreck I’d been all day, not only in normal fear run up to doing a live event but off the back of a shitty day. My nervous system was jangled, my stomach was sick, my head was in a vice, I went to lie down, hoping for a forty minute reset from which I’d emerge normal again, myself, that jangled hurt part of me tucked up in bed where it needed to be while I carried on the adult things in an adult world. It worked. I had fun. I hope Sam did, too. Of course afterwards I thought of all the questions I didn’t ask, the things I didn’t say, like, What can we as a community do for you? I’ll ask that next time, whenever that is, whoever that is with.
