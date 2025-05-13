And so it moves and I am not certain of anything. It finds the cracks and splits them open, it tries to define itself as anything other than grief because to be that is to be simple and implies love. I don’t want to give her a minute of my time, a minute more. I don’t want to give her my feelings. Yesterday I threw out her jumper, the woollen turtle neck I wore throughout the week of deathbed vigil. For all that time I didn’t want to take it off and now I can think of nothing worse than ever wearing it again. She taught me transactional, conditional, a shut door, silence and notes passed under it. She taught me waiting by the letter box.