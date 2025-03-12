It went free flow. My 11am date cancelled, she’d woken up ill and needed to stay in bed, and by then I was in a coffee shop on the phone to my brother dealing with stuff back home so it sorted of suited me, although I was looking forward to it. Cancellations are like that. They often work both ways. I’d taken an uber to the world trade centre, I thought I’d start there, a respect paying, a need to go again and be reminded. I’d overheard Ross at dinner talking about the world divided into those born pre or post, those who witnessed and those for whom it is anecdotal. How extraordinary to be born when 911 has become the stuff of history. The memorial hit me with greater impact this time. Its design the perfect summary of loss.