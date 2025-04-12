When I was small and attacked by the man in the basement it came as a shock. I didn’t see it coming. One minute all was sunny, the next darkness. I’ve blacked out the images but I remember the sensation of suddenness. The confusion. The inability to compute what was happening. I’ve never been able to handle being tricked, jumped out on, being surprised. I remember being at the wedding of my niece, and her father’s brother, who’d never met, successfully pretending to be her father who I knew very well but hadn’t seen in a decade. It was probably to him an innocent ruse, a game that would become a funny story. To me, when I realised I’d been duped, it was upsetting to my bones. A stranger had posed as someone I thought I knew.