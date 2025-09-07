The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Ratcliffe's avatar
Jane Ratcliffe
3h

Glad you survived that. Beautiful writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
6h

Wow! You’d been on quite the wild ride by the time you were 19. I am glad that you reported the priest, but sadly unsurprised you were disbelieved. By the time I was 19 I had been as far as Cornwall, North Yorkshire, Kent, Wales and Somerset on holiday from the Midlands, and had moved to live in Hampshire. Where I still am…. I have been a little further afield now though!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eleanor Anstruther and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture