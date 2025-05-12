Can the rage come so quickly? Yet there are no rules to this. My immediate feeling was freedom, as absolute as her body leaving. That’s it. Job done. I am free. 54 year’s ago I put up my hand without reading the small print and hey presto, I was born. An instant of Oh no as I arrived in the womb, and then I got on with it. It took me most of my life to figure it out, but in the last five years I got traction. I made distance with the absence of her. I resolved and found resolution. I didn’t chase. No more wheels spinning. She didn’t or couldn’t love in the way I love my own children. She was not there. There was nothing but brick walls and armour. Sometime early last week while she was still conscious, she grabbed me by the shoulders, looked at me as if seeing me for the first time, kissed my forehead like a mother should, held me away, looked and did it again. Two kisses. Two moments of total recognition in a lifetime of not seeing me at all. It was better than nothing, or was it? Because it gave evidence. It was the first time I had a reference point for what could have been.