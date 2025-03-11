I met Eve for breakfast at The Marlton. I want to stay there next time I come to New York. All wood panelled, dark, low ceilings, comfortable. Sofas, an old school mahogany bar, red leather booths and fireplace. Women with New York faces. We drank coffee, compared notes. I’d been up early and walked the first 30 minutes through Brooklyn, the edginess of Bed-Stuy making me jump even as the sun came up on quiet streets, even as I trod on an empty crisp packet and thought it was someone behind me. But I stopped at lights to listen to the cacophony of Brooklyn birds making morning in the tree that rose from dirt and rubbish strewn ground. I recorded it for Chloe.