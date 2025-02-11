Is it a crazy idea to keep a diary here, as I did when I first began? I don’t think so, it’s an experiment as so much of writing is, and this an experiment in paywalling a record I will keep of these day to day thoughts, like the diary I kept throughout the years of travel, the many notebooks that now stack on my shelves.
Yesterday I cancelled everything…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Literary Obsessive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.