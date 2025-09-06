The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Elaine R. Frieman
2h

😢🫶🏻 always such beautiful writing

1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
roy williams
1h

What a journey. I did not have a fat priest on top of me. Thankfully experiencing the rest was superb. (I still marvel at baobabs, those silent giants of the bushveld, and I can still feel the drenching we got at the 'Victoria' Falls.)

And your 'sparse' writing is superb, as always. Echoes of several of my friends' 'pen-and-ink' writings / drawings.

Fat priests (and their 'superiors' - and wives) have so much to answer for. Some [parts] of these stories are, sadly, etched (indelibly) into my / our experience too. The bitterness of Colonialism / Adventurism still leaves a bad taste in the mouth. My family was right in the middle of it. Generals and Admirals galore, foot-'soldiers' too. Enough.

Our inhumanity to our fellow 'planetarians' sticks in the craw. And I am in the middle of reading 'The Postcard' by Anne Berest, (translated from the French by Tina Kover), which details the journeys / travails of European Jews, in searing, up-front and close detail, (magnificently documented, too, but not for the faint hearted.) 'Re-reading' / re-writing is another form of penance, I guess. And there is so much to be penitent about.

1 more comment...

