McNally Jackson Books and tourists in dumbo

I walked to McNally’s in Downtown Brooklyn, a voice note exchange with Andrew reminding me that finding bookshops in unknown cities is a great way for them to become known. Bookshops link us, always I will find like minds when I push open the door on a library of spines, floor to ceiling words lit well, kind eyes interested behind the till. I decided on Shirley Jackson’s short stories, The Lottery which blew the socks off The New Yorker. I’ve been thinking about short stories a lot lately, partly talking with Adam, partly wrestling with a knot in the novel I’m working on.