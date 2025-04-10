I chatted with

yesterday. Here’s the recording…

He’s the host of two podcasts, The Chosen Ones & Other Tropes which he cohosts with Naomi Gibson and Melissa Welliver, and The Write and Wrong Podcast which he does alone. He’s a gifted interviewer, knows a huge amount about the publishing industry and is working on his own novel, a retelling of Hamlet. Listen in to find out more, and here are the links to both podcasts.

The Chosen Ones & Other Tropes

The Write and Wrong Podcast

But what I want to get to is this. That I’m having an existential crisis and was open about that too, in our conversation, that I am deep in the well of what the fuck and how do I do this and what’s the point and am I trying to do too much? I could disappear from here and just write. If I wanted to take things off my plate I could do that. Writing is, after all, at the heart of everything I do. If I had to strip away all extraneous effort, writing the novel I’m currently working on is the only thing that would remain. Just me and that book which is getting weirder by the day. God damn it I wish I could write something wholly straight forward, simple, happy, fun, an easy read that everyone loved, a bestseller, a manuscript that marketing people would go oh yeah we can sell this and editors would fight over because they love it so much and my agent would weep with joy when she received it and all would be happy and plain sailing in the garden of World of Me.

Except this.